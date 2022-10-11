Home Cities Delhi

‘Flaming Torch’ for Uddhav in Andheri bypoll

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It’s going to be ShivSena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray versus Balasahebanchi ShivSena in Maharashtra, the two names approved by the Election Commission for the factions of Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, respectively.

The EC on Monday also allotted the ‘Flaming Torch’ symbol to the Uddhav group to be used in the upcoming Andheri East bypoll.

The poll panel refused Shinde camp’s options of Trishul, Rising Sun or Gada (mace), and asked it to submit three fresh symbols by 11 am on Tuesday. The EC had on Saturday asked both camps to submit three names and choose three symbols from the list of free symbols.

Both groups submitted ShivSena (Balasaheb Thackeray) as their first choice, and hence the title was not given to them.  The Uddhav camp had given Trishul, Rising Sun and Flaming Torch as options. 

“Flaming Torch. The symbol is not in the list of free symbols. It was an erstwhile symbol of the Samata Party which was derecognised as a state party in 2014.

On receipt of your request dated October 9, the Commission has decided to declare the ‘flaming torch to be a free symbol’ and allows the candidate to set up, if any, by your group in the current bye-election and till the final order is passed,” read the order.  

The Trishul and Mace options were rejected for having ‘religious connotations. The Rising Sun, the EC noted, is reserved for DMK.

