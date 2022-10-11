‘Hate speech’: FIR against organisers of Delhi event

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after the VHP held a public meeting to protest against the murder of a 21-year-old man, the police on Monday registered an FIR against the organisers for not taking permission for the said event.

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma courted controversy on Sunday after he allegedly called for a total boycott of a community at the event held to protest against the killing of a 19-year-old Hindu man in northeast Delhi. Verma, however, said he did not refer to any particular community in his address.

“An FIR has been registered against the organisers under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for not taking permission from the police,” DCP, Shahdara, R Sathiyasundaram said.

Dismissing the police version of not obtaining prior permission, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal told this newspaper, “People, despite heavy rain, attended the meeting in large numbers. Several senior police officers were also present at the spot, a parliamentarian was there along with many MLAs. If there was no permission then what was Delhi Police doing there?”

Bansal said that the meeting was organised to address the fear of the Hindu community living in the Sunder Nagri area.

