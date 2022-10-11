Home Cities Delhi

‘Hate speech’: FIR against organisers of Delhi event

Dismissing the police version of not obtaining prior permission, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal told this newspaper,

Published: 11th October 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Hate Speech

For representational purposes

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after the VHP held a public meeting to protest against the murder of a 21-year-old man, the police on Monday registered an FIR against the organisers for not taking permission for the said event. 

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma courted controversy on Sunday after he allegedly called for a total boycott of a community at the event held to protest against the killing of a 19-year-old Hindu man in northeast Delhi. Verma, however, said he did not refer to any particular community in his address.

“An FIR has been registered against the organisers under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for not taking permission from the police,” DCP, Shahdara, R Sathiyasundaram said. 

Dismissing the police version of not obtaining prior permission, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal told this newspaper, “People, despite heavy rain, attended the meeting in large numbers. Several senior police officers were also present at the spot, a parliamentarian was there along with many MLAs. If there was no permission then what was Delhi Police doing there?” 

Bansal said that the meeting was organised to address the fear of the Hindu community living in the Sunder Nagri area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parvesh Verma Shahdara
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp