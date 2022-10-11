Home Cities Delhi

SC seeks ED’s response over Jain’s plea against transferring money laundering case to another judge

The AAP leader Satyendra Jain had approached the apex court against the lower court's order to transfer the money laundering case against him from judge Geetanjali Goel to special judge Vikas Dhull.

Published: 11th October 2022 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) response to Delhi Minister and AAP Leader Satyendra Jain’s plea against the lower court's order to transfer the money laundering case against him from judge Geetanjali Goel to special judge Vikas Dhull.

The AAP leader approached the apex court against the Delhi HC's order which had earlier dismissed his plea.

Issuing notice in the pleas, a bench of Justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari posted the next hearing in the case for October 31, 2022. 

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Satyendra Jain and Vaibhav Jain respectively. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the probe agency. 

Jain has challenged the October 1 order passed by Justice Yogesh Khanna. 

Khanna held that all the facts were duly considered by the Principal District & Sessions Judge while transferring the case which is being probed by ED and it could not be held that the decision suffered from any illegality. While affirming the lower court’s order it had noted that in view of certain circumstances, ED had an apprehension that justice may not prevail and opined that such apprehension was to be seen from the party’s point of view and not that of the judge. The court had also said that the apprehensions raised by the agency were not at a “belated stage” and “facts show the department did not merely harbour such apprehension but rather acted upon it by rushing to this court (at an earlier occasion), hence it cannot be said to be flimsy or not reasonable.”

ALSO READDelhi court dismisses Delhi minister Satyendra Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

Jain was arrested by ED in a money laundering case based on an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

Earlier, SC had directed the Principal and District Sessions judge to hear and dispose of the ED application seeking transfer of bail hearing in a money laundering case against Satyendra Jain on September 22. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha held that in matters where the liberty of the accused is implicated an application for transfer of case must be considered expeditiously and without delay.

