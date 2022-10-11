Stop stressing

Deepika Rathod By

Express News Service

We have learnt about the nervous system in school, but then we started forgetting about it thinking that we do not need to really remember it as it doesn’t have any significance in our life.

But you need to understand that your body has its own intelligence and it also creates its own body clock where it knows when to sleep when to wake up when to eat, etc., and this intelligence also works for us to heal the body from certain issues or diseases.

The nervous system is the command centre for our body and gives you signals—for instance, to remove your hand when you suddenly touch a hot substance.

There are two types of nervous systems in our body. One is the Sympathetic Nervous System (SNS) and the other one is the Parasympathetic Nervous System (PNS). The SNS is the one which activates the ‘fight and flight’ response which means all functions in the body slow down and the body goes into survival mode.

It activates when there is a kind of threat, which could be a physical threat, fear of something, or just a negative thought. We can run away from all the physical threats and deactivate SNS, but what about fear, anger, hatred, and all the negativity that lies within us? Such kind of emotional and mental stress constantly keeps us in SNS where the body is in its‘ fight and flight’ response.

I have seen many people who are stressed and eat a large meal or lots of sweets to satisfy their sugar cravings. However, what happens internally is unknown. The meal that one eats under stress is not even absorbed properly.

When our body is in SNS, the adrenaline and cortisol levels become very high. Our bodies cannot digest and absorb food properly. The blood pressure rises and all the hormones stop working like they would maintain normal homeostasis.

This leads to further miscommunication in the body and also gives arise to various health conditions. Therefore, we should not be keeping our body in the Sympathetic state for a long time and should work on bringing it back to the Parasympathetic Nervous System, i.e. PNS.

When the body is in PNS, adrenaline and cortisol levels are low as there is no stress. The food we eat is digested and absorbed better. Our blood pressure remains in control and our body is in harmony.

Even our cognitive abilities and decision-making are improved.

Activating PNS is not extremely difficult and the easiest ways to make this shift are to take long deep breaths, focus on Pranayama, try calming Yoga, light exercise, a light walk, or even sleep. When we sleep, our body is in the PNS state and that is when most of the healing, recovery, repair, detoxification, etc., happens in the body.

Chronic stress keeps our mind and body constantly in SNS, which is not good for our health, gut, hormones, skin, hair, and even internal organs like the heart, liver, lungs, etc. Once our body shifts to PNS, everything comes into harmony and homeostasis (balance) is maintained and our body can only heal if it stays in the Parasympathetic state more than it stays in the Sympathetic state.

It does not matter what kind of disease you have—cancer, a normal cough, cold, or fever—your body needs to heal from within first, and only then external therapy can help.

We have everything available at our fingertips in abundance, but still, the number of sick people and suffering people is increasing every day. It is only due to constant chronic emotional or mental stress.

To overcome this, and allow your body to heal, focus more on deep breathing because the oxygen you put in your body works on shifting from SNS to PNS, which further enhances the healing process. Happy healing, everyone!

Deepika Rathod

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

We have learnt about the nervous system in school, but then we started forgetting about it thinking that we do not need to really remember it as it doesn’t have any significance in our life. But you need to understand that your body has its own intelligence and it also creates its own body clock where it knows when to sleep when to wake up when to eat, etc., and this intelligence also works for us to heal the body from certain issues or diseases. The nervous system is the command centre for our body and gives you signals—for instance, to remove your hand when you suddenly touch a hot substance. There are two types of nervous systems in our body. One is the Sympathetic Nervous System (SNS) and the other one is the Parasympathetic Nervous System (PNS). The SNS is the one which activates the ‘fight and flight’ response which means all functions in the body slow down and the body goes into survival mode. It activates when there is a kind of threat, which could be a physical threat, fear of something, or just a negative thought. We can run away from all the physical threats and deactivate SNS, but what about fear, anger, hatred, and all the negativity that lies within us? Such kind of emotional and mental stress constantly keeps us in SNS where the body is in its‘ fight and flight’ response. I have seen many people who are stressed and eat a large meal or lots of sweets to satisfy their sugar cravings. However, what happens internally is unknown. The meal that one eats under stress is not even absorbed properly. When our body is in SNS, the adrenaline and cortisol levels become very high. Our bodies cannot digest and absorb food properly. The blood pressure rises and all the hormones stop working like they would maintain normal homeostasis. This leads to further miscommunication in the body and also gives arise to various health conditions. Therefore, we should not be keeping our body in the Sympathetic state for a long time and should work on bringing it back to the Parasympathetic Nervous System, i.e. PNS. When the body is in PNS, adrenaline and cortisol levels are low as there is no stress. The food we eat is digested and absorbed better. Our blood pressure remains in control and our body is in harmony. Even our cognitive abilities and decision-making are improved. Activating PNS is not extremely difficult and the easiest ways to make this shift are to take long deep breaths, focus on Pranayama, try calming Yoga, light exercise, a light walk, or even sleep. When we sleep, our body is in the PNS state and that is when most of the healing, recovery, repair, detoxification, etc., happens in the body. Chronic stress keeps our mind and body constantly in SNS, which is not good for our health, gut, hormones, skin, hair, and even internal organs like the heart, liver, lungs, etc. Once our body shifts to PNS, everything comes into harmony and homeostasis (balance) is maintained and our body can only heal if it stays in the Parasympathetic state more than it stays in the Sympathetic state. It does not matter what kind of disease you have—cancer, a normal cough, cold, or fever—your body needs to heal from within first, and only then external therapy can help. We have everything available at our fingertips in abundance, but still, the number of sick people and suffering people is increasing every day. It is only due to constant chronic emotional or mental stress. To overcome this, and allow your body to heal, focus more on deep breathing because the oxygen you put in your body works on shifting from SNS to PNS, which further enhances the healing process. Happy healing, everyone! Deepika Rathod Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.