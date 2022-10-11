Supreme Court collegium not to hold further talks on appointments of judges

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid differences within the collegium over the proposal to recommend four new judges to the Supreme Court via written note rather than a meeting and the Centre on October 7 asking CJI UU Lalit to name his successor, the SC collegium in a resolution issued on Sunday decided to close further steps over the “unfinished” move.

“In the meantime, a letter dated October 7, 2022, has been received from the Hon’ble Union Law Minister requesting the CJI to nominate his successor to take over the office of CJI w.e.f. November 9, 2022. In the circumstances, no further steps need to be taken and the unfinished work in the meeting called for September 30, 2022, is closed without there being any further deliberation. The meeting dated September 30 stands discharged,” the five members of the collegium — CJI UU Lalit, and Justices DY Chandrachud, SK Kaul, S Abdul Nazeer and KM Joseph — stated.

The names recommended by Lalit were three sitting HC chief justices (Punjab and Haryana HC Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, Patna HC Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur HC Chief Justice P V Sanjay Kumar) and senior advocate K V Viswanathan.

The proposal to seek the consent of fellow members in writing was set into motion after Lalit wrote to the collegium, seeking their consent on September 30 since the scheduled meeting could not happen due to Chandrachud’s court engagements.

According to the statement, Kaul and Joseph had concurred with CJI’s proposal while Chandrachud and Nazeer had objected to it. The CJI had again written to the judges on October 2 inviting suggestions but there was no response.

“Thus the matter was therefore ideally suited to have a discussion across the table amongst the judges forming the Collegium,” it said. CJI Lalit is retiring on Nov. 8. Convention holds that an outgoing CJI cannot hold collegium meetings when the process to appoint the successor has begun.

