Supreme Court judge recuses from hearing plea of St Stephen’s College

According to the policy, 100 per cent weightage has to be given to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score while granting admission to non-minority students in its UG courses.

Published: 11th October 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court judge Justice SK Kaul, an alumnus of St Stephen’s College, on Monday recused from hearing a plea preferred by the college against Delhi High Court’s order asking it to follow the admission policy formulated by Delhi University and issue a fresh prospectus in that regard.

“One of us (Hon. Sanjay Kishan Kaul, J.) has been an alumnus of the College and given the current environment, it would be difficult for this Court to take up the matter which raises a Constitutional issue. List before a Bench of which one of us Hon. Sanjay Kishan Kaul, J.) is not a Member,” the bench said in its order.

Considering submissions put forth by St Stephen’s college that aggravating circumstances might come up, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for DU stated that no precipitative action would be taken till the matter comes up for hearing. The bench directed that the matter be placed before the CJI. 

The court’s order came in a plea against Delhi HC’s September 12 order wherein it had said that St Stephen’s has the authority to conduct interviews, in addition to taking into account CUET, for admission of Christian students.

However, it can’t force non-minority candidates to additionally undergo an interview, the court had said. 

