Tech corner: pTron Bassbuds sports TWS variant excellent for active people

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

pTron Bassbuds sports

pTron has a wide range of TWS for a variety of users. The Bassbuds Sports TWS variant is excellent for active people.

The BT 5.1 buds come with enjoyable levels of bass and an ergonomic hook design, which provided me a secure fit while performing various activities such as running and elliptical machine use. The IPX 4-resistant buds help with sweat and splashes of water. Battery life lasted me about 32+ hours (including the case). This is a great TWS option for a secure fit while taking part in sports. amazon.in

Boult Maverick

Boult Audio’s Maverick is focused on gaming and comes with several nifty features. Maverick is ergonomic and comes with extreme battery life (I enjoyed about two days of full usage with the case). Audio is clear, courtesy of a Quad Mic setup, and Zen Mode ENC, voice assistants are bang on, while BT 5.3 gives longer range and ultra-low latency for gaming. I thoroughly enjoyed my mobile gaming sessions with good sound and zero perceivable lag. The LED lights add a deft touch and IPX 5 resistance helps if you plan to work out with these. boultaudio.com

