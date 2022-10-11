Will fight for rights of minorities and Adivasis, says Rajendra Gautam 

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP leader and Social Welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from his ministerial post after the politics spiralled after an event, which is claimed to be “anti- Hindu” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A day after his resignation, Rajendra Pal Gautam talked to this newspaper about the event, his future role in politics and the welfare of the SC/ST community.

Days after the event, you said to the media that the “constitution gives us the freedom to follow any religion” and supported your act then why you resigned from your post? Is there any pressure from the Political party?

No, there was no pressure on me from the party. I tendered my resignation because I am disturbed by the reports of discrimination faced by the Dalits on daily basis in the country. If you consider us Hindu then why do the Prime Minister and the Home minister remain silent when a student was beaten to death for drinking water from a pot, or when we are beaten for ‘sporting the moustache’?

Adding to this, the BJP was also attacking my leader Arvind Kejriwal and my party, then I realised that this is wrong and I tendered my resignation from my post. The ministerial post is menial in front of my fight for socially deprived people.

After this controversy, Arvind Kejriwal raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri ram” in Gujarat. Do you think that was a “damage-control” by him?

Everyone has the right to say “Jai Shri Ram”. The BJP does not only have the copyright of Lord Ram. They (BJP) are afraid that they will lose in the upcoming assembly election therefore they are continuously trying to create political controversy. Our leader Arvind Kejriwal is countering their religious politics with development politics.

Did you talk to Arvind Kejriwal before the resignation?

Ans - No, as he was busy with the election campaign in Gujarat. I felt displeased after the controversy, so I took this decision on my own. After the resignation, some party leaders asked me why I resigned from the post, I replied – “I have to fight for my community now.”

Do you somewhere feel that you are attacked because of your caste?

I always face discrimination in my life because of my caste. On 19th April 1979, the wedding procession of my elder sister was attacked by people from upper castes. After that, I faced discrimination in my school, college, work and society. Therefore, I spent my whole life fighting for the dignity of my community. I resigned so that I can speed up my fight for my community.

The BJP called the ‘oaths’ taken by attendees in your presence at the event ‘anti-national”. What is your response to that?

Modi government’s union minister of social justice and empowerment published these oaths in Volume 17 of Ambedkar’s speech and writing. These oaths are engraved at the “Deeksha Bhoomi” in Nagpur. Devendra Fadanavis and Nitin Gadkari went there when they were in ministerial posts. They also attended the ‘deeksha ceremony” there and in every ceremony these oaths have been recited. They are only making a controversy out of nothing.

What are your future plans now? What will be your new role in the party now?

I will go to every part of India and fight for the minorities, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and Adivasis

in the Delhi assembly and in the court as well. I formed an All India SC/ST advocate organisation that has more than a thousand advocates. I will also assist the upcoming Social Welfare Minister in decision-making.

NEW DELHI: The AAP leader and Social Welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from his ministerial post after the politics spiralled after an event, which is claimed to be “anti- Hindu” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A day after his resignation, Rajendra Pal Gautam talked to this newspaper about the event, his future role in politics and the welfare of the SC/ST community. Days after the event, you said to the media that the “constitution gives us the freedom to follow any religion” and supported your act then why you resigned from your post? Is there any pressure from the Political party? No, there was no pressure on me from the party. I tendered my resignation because I am disturbed by the reports of discrimination faced by the Dalits on daily basis in the country. If you consider us Hindu then why do the Prime Minister and the Home minister remain silent when a student was beaten to death for drinking water from a pot, or when we are beaten for ‘sporting the moustache’? Adding to this, the BJP was also attacking my leader Arvind Kejriwal and my party, then I realised that this is wrong and I tendered my resignation from my post. The ministerial post is menial in front of my fight for socially deprived people. After this controversy, Arvind Kejriwal raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri ram” in Gujarat. Do you think that was a “damage-control” by him? Everyone has the right to say “Jai Shri Ram”. The BJP does not only have the copyright of Lord Ram. They (BJP) are afraid that they will lose in the upcoming assembly election therefore they are continuously trying to create political controversy. Our leader Arvind Kejriwal is countering their religious politics with development politics. Did you talk to Arvind Kejriwal before the resignation? Ans - No, as he was busy with the election campaign in Gujarat. I felt displeased after the controversy, so I took this decision on my own. After the resignation, some party leaders asked me why I resigned from the post, I replied – “I have to fight for my community now.” Do you somewhere feel that you are attacked because of your caste? I always face discrimination in my life because of my caste. On 19th April 1979, the wedding procession of my elder sister was attacked by people from upper castes. After that, I faced discrimination in my school, college, work and society. Therefore, I spent my whole life fighting for the dignity of my community. I resigned so that I can speed up my fight for my community. The BJP called the ‘oaths’ taken by attendees in your presence at the event ‘anti-national”. What is your response to that? Modi government’s union minister of social justice and empowerment published these oaths in Volume 17 of Ambedkar’s speech and writing. These oaths are engraved at the “Deeksha Bhoomi” in Nagpur. Devendra Fadanavis and Nitin Gadkari went there when they were in ministerial posts. They also attended the ‘deeksha ceremony” there and in every ceremony these oaths have been recited. They are only making a controversy out of nothing. What are your future plans now? What will be your new role in the party now? I will go to every part of India and fight for the minorities, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and Adivasis in the Delhi assembly and in the court as well. I formed an All India SC/ST advocate organisation that has more than a thousand advocates. I will also assist the upcoming Social Welfare Minister in decision-making.