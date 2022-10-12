BJP in tight spot over remarks by Parvesh Verma

Home Cities Delhi

West Delhi BJP MLA Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma’s purported call to boycott the minority community economically has landed the party in an embarrassing situation.

BJP's MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

BJP MLA Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  West Delhi BJP MLA Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma’s purported call to boycott the minority community economically has landed the party in an embarrassing situation. Party sources said Verma’s call came at a time when the BJP is straining its nerves to win over the minority community by projecting its image of ‘Sab ka sath, sab ka Vikas’ ahead of Assembly polls in many states as well as the 2024 LS elections.

Verma, speaking at a protest gathering organised by the VHP against the killing of a youth in Delhi on Sunday, had allegedly called for a total economic boycott of a particular community. Though Verma is not heard taking the name of the community, the video clip that has gone viral has drawn sharp reactions from the Opposition. However, Verma sought to defend himself by saying that he had never made a hate speech.

