Conversion row: Police quiz ex-AAP minister Rajendra Gautam for hours

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was questioned for three hours on Tuesday over a complaint against him for attending a religious conversion where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced, officials said.

A day after resigning from the Delhi Cabinet due to the controversy over the event, he was quizzed by police at his residence on Monday. Later, he was issued a formal notice to appear before officials on Tuesday. According to the notice, Gautam attended an event on October 5 at the Ambedkar Bhawan where certain words were uttered publicly, which infuriated the public at large.

“Written complaints have been received in this regard... During the enquiry, the presence of your good self is very much essential to decide the further course of action as per law,” the notice read. It added, “Accordingly, you are hereby directed to appear in person with all documents at police station Paharganj without fail, otherwise it will be presumed that you have nothing to say or explain anything on your part and matter would be decided as per law.”

‘Crores will convert to Buddhism’

Gautam said that the police asked him about those 22 pledges taken at the event and asked about their relevance. He further explained about the same by giving several examples of atrocities on the Dalit community, including how former President Ram Nath Kovind was not not allowed to enter a temple in Odisha’s Puri.“Till the time caste system is abolished, these pledges will remain. If the caste system does not end, more people will convert to Buddhism,” he said.

“Will continue as MLA”

Interestingly, there were few AAP members outside the Paharganj Police Station. When asked about it, he said that he has the support of his community members which is enough. “I am a true soldier of BR Ambedkar and will continue to walk on his path. I will not accuse any party or politician. My community members are with me, I don’t need anyone else,” he said.

When asked whether he will sever his ties with AAP, the ex-minister said, “I am a serving MLA why should I quit? The people have made me an MLA and I will continue to raise their issues.”

