Delhi environment minister Rai pitches for NCR panel to curb pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai pitched for the formation of a regional implementation committee on Tuesday for the NCR states to control pollution.

He stressed a collective and cohesive approach to combat air pollution and said public transport coming from the states falling in the NCR to Delhi should run on CNG or electricity. Rai attended a virtual meeting of the environment ministers of the NCR states, organised under the chairmanship of the Union environment minister, to review air quality management and abatement of air pollution in the region.

“More than two-thirds of Delhi’s pollution is from outside sources. According to a CSE report last year, only 31 per cent of Delhi’s pollution is due to internal sources, while external sources contribute 69 per cent,” he said.

