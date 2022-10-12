Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police continue probe into plaint by women cops

Delhi Police have begun an inquiry into a complaint by women staff of a police station against a head constable, accusing him of extortion, misbehaviour and sexual harassment.

Published: 12th October 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

"An inquiry is in process," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary. The complaint by the all-women police staff of Fatehpur Beri police station was lodged nearly a month back on September 16.

The women staff, in their complaint to the Special CP (Vigilance), requested the senior official to take stern action against the head constable.

“He always misbehaves and sexually harasses the women staff and assigns them duty posts of their choice after insisting on a favour. He even takes bribes in cash and valuable items for granting leave to certain officers. He also tries to manipulate the duty records of the police station. Officers on duty are never given women staff, if needed, saying that there is a shortage of staff,” the complaint read.

“Even the SHO toes the head constable’s line. This officer is corrupt and forces the staff to meet the monthly target of a specific amount in cash,” said the complaint. 

The women personnel alleged that the head constable used his links in various departments to stop complaints against him. “That’s why no action has been taken against him.”

“Whenever a senior officer asks for a reply on certain complaints, he forces 2-3 staff officers to reply over the complaint in his favour using his influence and builds pressure on them,” the complaint read.

