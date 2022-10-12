Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Think tank submits blueprint of electronic city

The electronic city, proposed to be set up at Baprola, was announced by the Arvind Kejriwal government in its budget for 2022-23. It is expected to created 80,000 job opportunities.

Published: 12th October 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s think tank DDC on Tuesday handed over a blueprint of a proposed electronic city to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, recommending the “plug and play” model, low lease rentals and a single-window facility for starting production at the earliest.

The blueprint also proposes setting up an ‘electronics design village’ in Delhi to house global independent design houses, start-ups and original design manufacturers, according to a Delhi government statement.

The electronic city, proposed to be set up at Baprola, was announced by the Arvind Kejriwal government in its budget for 2022-23. It is expected to create 80,000 job opportunities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia think tank Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp