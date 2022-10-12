Delhi: Think tank submits blueprint of electronic city
NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s think tank DDC on Tuesday handed over a blueprint of a proposed electronic city to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, recommending the “plug and play” model, low lease rentals and a single-window facility for starting production at the earliest.
The blueprint also proposes setting up an ‘electronics design village’ in Delhi to house global independent design houses, start-ups and original design manufacturers, according to a Delhi government statement.
The electronic city, proposed to be set up at Baprola, was announced by the Arvind Kejriwal government in its budget for 2022-23. It is expected to create 80,000 job opportunities.