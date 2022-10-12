Home Cities Delhi

DU forms panel to help students with admission, seat allocation

Delhi University on Tuesday constituted a nine-member committee to resolve issues related to seat allocation and admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Tuesday constituted a nine-member committee to resolve issues 
related to seat allocation and admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. In a notification, Registrar Vikas Gupta said the committee, headed by Prof Ranjeet Behra of the Department of Sanskrit, has been formed for the smooth conduct of the admission process at DU.

The varsity began the admission process for undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23 last month. Admission through the Common Seat Allocation System is being conducted in three phases — submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

“A Central Admission Grievance Redressal Committee (CAGRC) for admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes has been constituted with the faculty members for the Academic Session 2022-23 for smooth conduct of admission process of the University,” the notification said. The members of the committee will perform their duties at the Admission Branch of the University twice a week and will be treated on varsity duty. 

