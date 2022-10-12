Home Cities Delhi

Woman sedated, raped in Delhi hotel, three held

A 32-year-old woman was first sedated and then allegedly gang-raped by three men in the national capital, the police said on Tuesday.

Published: 12th October 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old woman was first sedated and then allegedly gang-raped by three men in the national capital, the police said on Tuesday. The three accused, identified as Ajay (39), Tara Chand (34) and Naresh (38) -- all natives of Rajasthan, were arrested by the police.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Adarsh Nagar police station regarding the heinous crime on October 9, Sunday, after which the police staff reached the spot and met the victim woman.
The woman in her statement said she was invited by her acquaintance Ajay to a hotel room where two of his friends were already present. “The accused first intoxicated the victim woman by offering her a spiked cold drink and then later gang-raped her,” a senior Delhi Police official said.

Accordingly, based on the victim woman’s complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 376 D (gangrape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code at Adarsh Nagar police station.

“All the three accused who committed the crime have been arrested and are currently being interrogated,” the official said, adding the hotel where the alleged incident took place has been examined by the Crime Team of the Delhi Police.

