Auto driver arrested in Delhi for molesting schoolgirl

A  25-year-old man, working as an auto driver, was arrested for allegedly molesting a school girl in the national capital while she was on her way to meet her mother.

NEW DELHI: A  25-year-old man, working as an auto driver, was arrested for allegedly molesting a schoolgirl in the national capital while she was on her way to meet her mother. The accused, identified as Shahrukh, used to drive the auto in Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar and Chirag Dilli area. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said, the victim took an auto from her school in Saket to meet her mother at Central Market, Lajpat Nagar. During the journey, the auto driver misbehaved with her by talking inappropriately, passed lewd and obscene remarks.  

“The victim managed to escape from the vehicle near Lajpat Nagar metro station and the auto driver fled away,” the DCP said. A case was registered under sections 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Words, gestures or an act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and section 12 of the POCSO Act.

