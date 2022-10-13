Delhi University calendar out, classes to begin from Nov 2

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) issued an academic calendar for the first semester students on Wednesday announcing that the classes will begin on November 2 with a four-day break between the first and second semesters.

The first semester will start in November 2022 and end in March 2023 and the second semester will be from March to July. Notably, the first semester will begin before the third round of the admission process for undergraduate courses commences.

This year, the university is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of their Class 12 marks. Teachers have held the “mindless imposition” of the CUET responsible for the situation. DU Registrar Vikas Gupta rejected the teachers’ claims and attributed the delay to the pandemic.

“What a student should cover in 180 days spread over a year is being finished in nine months or so,” Democratic Teachers’ Front Secretary and Miranda House Professor Abha Dev Habib said. She also pointed out that 50 per cent or more admissions may happen after November 2.

