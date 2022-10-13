Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University to open mid-entry window for admission

Move to help students who failed to apply before the deadline

Published: 13th October 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University is likely to open a mid-entry window in November for candidates who failed to apply for admission to undergraduate programmes within the stipulated time, an official said.

As per a schedule issued by the university, the mid-entry window will open during the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) from November 5 to 7. The university began the admission process for undergraduate courses for the 2022-23 academic year last month. The admissions are open for 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.

Admission through CSAS is being conducted in three phases – submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. The last day for the submission of these was Wednesday. A candidate who makes a mid-entry will be eligible for allocation only after all the candidates who had applied earlier with required merit scores have been given the seats, the official informed. “A candidate who applies to CSAS-2022 mid-way will not hold any right to claim the seats allocated to candidates who had applied to CSAS-2022 during the initial application phase,” the official said. 

“Allocation of seats to such candidates may be considered for subsequent rounds, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria, availability of seats, and other CSAS-2022 rules,” the official added. It will be mandatory for the mid-entrant to take admission to the seat allocated to him. There will be no option of ‘upgrade’ for such students.

The official said, “Mid-Entry will only be considered after successful remittance of the mid-entry fee.” Mid-entry will not be allowed for performance-based programmes BA(Hons) Music, BSc Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports), and ECA, Sports Supernumerary Quota.

