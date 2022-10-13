Home Cities Delhi

Madani writes to Shah, seeks action against hate speeches 

“These recurring threats reminded us of the horrendous communal riots that took place two years back. The local Muslim community feel threatened in the wake of such an open call...

Published: 13th October 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over ‘recurring’ hate speech incidents including the recent ‘Virat Hindu Sabha’ event held in Dilshad Garden, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUeH) president Maulana Mahmood Madani has written to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking action against the speakers.

“These recurring threats reminded us of the horrendous communal riots that took place two years back. The local Muslim community feel threatened in the wake of such an open call... We request you to kindly take serious note of the event and also direct the officials concerned to take strong action not only against the Dilshad Garden event organiser but also against all who gave inflammatory remarks against Muslims so that such hate mongers could taste exemplary punishment,” read the letter.

Speaking at the ‘Virat Hindu Sabha’ organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday, BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma, allegedly called for a ‘total boycott’ of Muslims.  JUeH earlier wrote to National Commission for Minorities, National Human Rights Commission and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, demanding strict action against the organisers and attendees of the Dharam Sansad held in Haridwar, where hate speeches were made against minorities.

Meanwhile, a delegation of JUeH on Wednesday met Special Commission of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak seeking strict actions against people involved in such inflammatory speeches. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Virat Hindu Sabha Amit Shah
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp