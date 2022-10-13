Madani writes to Shah, seeks action against hate speeches 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over ‘recurring’ hate speech incidents including the recent ‘Virat Hindu Sabha’ event held in Dilshad Garden, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUeH) president Maulana Mahmood Madani has written to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking action against the speakers.

“These recurring threats reminded us of the horrendous communal riots that took place two years back. The local Muslim community feel threatened in the wake of such an open call... We request you to kindly take serious note of the event and also direct the officials concerned to take strong action not only against the Dilshad Garden event organiser but also against all who gave inflammatory remarks against Muslims so that such hate mongers could taste exemplary punishment,” read the letter.

Speaking at the ‘Virat Hindu Sabha’ organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday, BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma, allegedly called for a ‘total boycott’ of Muslims. JUeH earlier wrote to National Commission for Minorities, National Human Rights Commission and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, demanding strict action against the organisers and attendees of the Dharam Sansad held in Haridwar, where hate speeches were made against minorities.

Meanwhile, a delegation of JUeH on Wednesday met Special Commission of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak seeking strict actions against people involved in such inflammatory speeches.

