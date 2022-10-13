Home Cities Delhi

Man arrested for murdering IB officer in Delhi riots two years ago

The accused, identified as Munjtajim alias Musa Qureshi, went absconding soon after the communal clashes.

The accused, identified as Munjtajim alias Musa Qureshi, was absconding after the communal clashes in the Capital in 2020

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old man, who was part of a mob that brutally killed an Intelligence Bureau officer during northeast Delhi riots two years ago, was arrested by the Telangana police, a senior Delhi Police official said. The accused, identified as Munjtajim alias Musa Qureshi, went absconding soon after 
the communal clashes. Delhi had witnessed severe communal riots in February, 2020 that claimed over 50 lives, including the murder of young IB officer Ankit Sharma on February 25, 2020.

A case under multiple sections of the IPC was registered. Ten accused, including the then sitting councillor Tearier Hussain of the Aam Aadmi Party, were arrested. “During the investigation, it was found that Qureshi was an active member of the mob and had been evading arrest. He was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender by a court,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah. 

The senior official said that the accused has been living in Telangana for the last six months after which a team of Special Cell was sent to the state to apprehend him. “The accused used to visit a chemist shop after which the team kept a continuous watch and he was finally apprehended on October 10,” the DCP said. 

IB officer stabbed 52 times
During the riot on February 25, Ankit Sharma, Sharma was brutally murdered by a mob at Chand Bagh Pulia, Khajoori Nala, Main Karawal Nagar road in Delhi. The body of the deceased was thrown by the accused in a nearby drain which was recovered the next day. As per post mortem report of the deceased, he was stabbed 52 times.

Previously jailed for kidnapping, rape
During interrogation of the accused Musa Qureshi, it was found that previously he went to jail in kidnapping and rape case. After coming out of jail the accused yet again started committing crime.

