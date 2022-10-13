Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in encounter

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two alleged dreaded criminals, one of them is said to be a close associate of Deepak Tinu, an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala. Notably, Tinu had recently escaped from the custody of the Special Investigation Team of the Punjab police.

The arrested accused, identified as Deepak Arora alias Deepa alias Popat and Gulshan Kumar, were members of Lawrence Bishnoi – Sampat Nehra – Tinu Bhiwani gang. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said there was information with the Special Cell about the movements of Deepak alias Popat with his associate Gulshan in the south Delhi area for the last one month.

On September 30, specific information was received about the arrival of Deepak Popat and Gulshan Kumar, near DDA land in Lado Sarai, Delhi and a trap was laid there. The police spotted both the criminals and signalled them to stop, however, the accused Deepak Popat whipped out a pistol and fired a round towards the members of the raiding party.

One round was fired by Deepak and one by the police. One semi-automatic pistol with four live cartridges was recovered from Deepak and a single-shot pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from Kumar, they said “The police team also fired in self-defence and both the gangsters were disarmed and apprehended,” the DCP said. The senior official said that Deepak Popat is a classmate of Deepak alias Tinu Bhiwani. It was Tinu Bhiwani who had lured Deepak alias Popat to work with him for the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra.

Tinu Bhiwani has a history of absconding from the custody of police three times including recently on October 1 from the custody of Special Investigation Team of Punjab Police, constituted for the investigation of the case of Sidhu Moosewala.

One accused escaped from police custody thrice

Tinu Bhiwani has a history of absconding from the custody of police three times including recently on October 1 from the custody of Special Investigation Team of Punjab Police, constituted for the investigation of the case of Sidhu Moosewala.

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two alleged dreaded criminals, one of them is said to be a close associate of Deepak Tinu, an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala. Notably, Tinu had recently escaped from the custody of the Special Investigation Team of the Punjab police. The arrested accused, identified as Deepak Arora alias Deepa alias Popat and Gulshan Kumar, were members of Lawrence Bishnoi – Sampat Nehra – Tinu Bhiwani gang. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said there was information with the Special Cell about the movements of Deepak alias Popat with his associate Gulshan in the south Delhi area for the last one month. On September 30, specific information was received about the arrival of Deepak Popat and Gulshan Kumar, near DDA land in Lado Sarai, Delhi and a trap was laid there. The police spotted both the criminals and signalled them to stop, however, the accused Deepak Popat whipped out a pistol and fired a round towards the members of the raiding party. One round was fired by Deepak and one by the police. One semi-automatic pistol with four live cartridges was recovered from Deepak and a single-shot pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from Kumar, they said “The police team also fired in self-defence and both the gangsters were disarmed and apprehended,” the DCP said. The senior official said that Deepak Popat is a classmate of Deepak alias Tinu Bhiwani. It was Tinu Bhiwani who had lured Deepak alias Popat to work with him for the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra. Tinu Bhiwani has a history of absconding from the custody of police three times including recently on October 1 from the custody of Special Investigation Team of Punjab Police, constituted for the investigation of the case of Sidhu Moosewala. One accused escaped from police custody thrice Tinu Bhiwani has a history of absconding from the custody of police three times including recently on October 1 from the custody of Special Investigation Team of Punjab Police, constituted for the investigation of the case of Sidhu Moosewala.