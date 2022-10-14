Home Cities Delhi

Chandni Chowk to get fire tenders, ambulances 

Fire tenders and ambulances will soon be deployed in and around Delhi's iconic Chandni Chowk to deal with emergency situations in the area known for its heritage buildings and old markets. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fire tenders and ambulances will soon be deployed in and around Delhi’s iconic Chandni Chowk to deal with emergency situations in the area known for its heritage buildings and old markets. 
Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena has said an exercise to identify fire-prone locations for deployment of fire tenders as also for deployment of ambulances is being undertaken here by the fire department. 

The initiative will be started before Diwali, he said.  Saxena visited Chandni Chowk on Wednesday and interacted with members of various traders’ associations, RWAs and a section of visitors in a bid to upgrade amenities in the heritage precinct, facilitate smooth conduct of trade and make shopping a pleasing experience in heritage market, officials said on Thursday.

“They complained about overhanging electric wires that often lead to fire incidents in the area and requested for immediate intervention to address the issue,” officials said.  They brought to L-G’s notice, several restrictions and problems that not only affected their daily businesses but also caused hardships to a large number of people, particularly the elderly, women and children, residing in the area, they said.

The L-G was also informed that apart from over 60 katras that attract lakhs of people every day, nearly 60,000 people reside in the narrow bylanes of Chandni Chowk and massive congestion often leads to fire and medical emergencies, officials said.  The redevelopment envisages facade improvement, removing overhanging electric wires, repair of footpaths, drainage and repair of street lights, among others. 

