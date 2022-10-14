Home Cities Delhi

Cops avert gang war in Delhi, one shooter held

The accused was identified as Hariom Kaushik, (30), a resident of Jind (Haryana).

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the arrest of a desperate inter-state gangster and sharpshooter of Sandeep Bishnoi alias Sethi gang by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, a major gang war was averted in the national capital, a senior official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Hariom Kaushik, (30), a resident of Jind (Haryana). According to the official, specific information was received by the Special Cell on October 8 on a criminal named Hariom Kaushik of Sandeep Bishnoi aka Sethi gang, who is contacting gangs of Delhi and other states to avenge the murder of his gang head Sandeep Bishnoi.

“The informer also said that Hariom Kaushik would come to Delhi/Jaipur Highway, Rajokri, Delhi to meet some member of another gang,” DCP (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said. As per the information, a team was formed that laid a trap near the meeting place.  

Hariom Kaushik was consequently apprehended, along with a pistol of 9mm loaded with 6 live cartridges, after a scuffle. “In order to take revenge of their gang head Sandeep Bishnoi alias Sethi’s murder and to prevent the strike by rival Dipti gang on them, they were planning to eliminate rival gangster Deepak alias Dipti and other gang members,” the DCP said.

With the arrest of shooter Hariom and recovery of sophisticated automatic weapons, an attempt by this gang to kill rival gang members has been foiled. The official said that information is being shared with Rajasthan and Haryana Police to apprehend other members of both gangs to avert any untoward incident.

