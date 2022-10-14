Delhi L-G VK Saxena clears AIIMS revamp, other infra projects

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The redevelopment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the construction of five metro stretches in the city are set to take place as the Delhi government has cleared eight crucial files related to these projects. These were pending for up to three years, sources said.

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has cleared the files sent for his approval by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office. The move came after the L-G wrote two letters reminding the government about “unjustified and inordinate” delays in clearing the proposals concerned with the development of the city.

“The L-G has approved all eight proposals received on Wednesday, clearing a major roadblock in the redevelopment of AIIMS, various stretches of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, construction of MP Flats and a Water Treatment Plant at Chandrawal where clearances have already been approved,” said an official. “The Environment and Forest Minister kept sitting over these files for years, despite the fact that land for compensatory transplantation had been already allotted,” he added.

A senior official from the L-G office said that the projects were aimed at enhancing the health and public transport infrastructure in the city. One of the files concerned the redevelopment of AIIMS as a world-class medical university, pending since January 2022, while others were related to construction of metro corridors under Phase-IV, which aim to decongest and improve public transportation, he added.

The metro projects include Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar segment (Near Majlis Park) of Aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor, Janakpuri to Derawal Nagar segment of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram Corridor, Pul Bangash to Ghantaghar section of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram Corridor, R.K. Ashram to Sadar Bazar segment of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram to Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar segment (Near Khanpur) of the Aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor. Construction of a water treatment plant in Chandrawal in Civil Lines will also be able to take off now.

More projects require urgent approval

Construction of a water treatment plant in Chandrawal in Civil Lines area of North Delhi, and construction of flats for the Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg will also be able to take off now. Permission for translocation of trees in many key projects is still pending which include construction of a new engineering block and academic complex in IIT Delhi (pending since 2021), construction of a CISF building in Saket (pending since 2021), among others.

6 city infra development projects

Revenue guidance revised to 15%-16% in FY23

Redevelopment of AIIMS as World Class Medical University (Jan’22)

Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar segment (Near Majlis Park) of Aerocity toTughlakabad (2019)

Janakpuri to Derawal Nagar segment of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram (2021)

Pul Bangash to Ghantaghar section of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram (April ’22)

RK Ashram to Sadar Bazar segment of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram (April ’22)

Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar segment (Near Khanpur) of Aerocity toTughlakabad (2019)

Construction of a water treatment plant in Civil Lines

Construction of flats for the MPs

NEW DELHI: The redevelopment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the construction of five metro stretches in the city are set to take place as the Delhi government has cleared eight crucial files related to these projects. These were pending for up to three years, sources said. Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has cleared the files sent for his approval by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office. The move came after the L-G wrote two letters reminding the government about “unjustified and inordinate” delays in clearing the proposals concerned with the development of the city. “The L-G has approved all eight proposals received on Wednesday, clearing a major roadblock in the redevelopment of AIIMS, various stretches of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, construction of MP Flats and a Water Treatment Plant at Chandrawal where clearances have already been approved,” said an official. “The Environment and Forest Minister kept sitting over these files for years, despite the fact that land for compensatory transplantation had been already allotted,” he added. A senior official from the L-G office said that the projects were aimed at enhancing the health and public transport infrastructure in the city. One of the files concerned the redevelopment of AIIMS as a world-class medical university, pending since January 2022, while others were related to construction of metro corridors under Phase-IV, which aim to decongest and improve public transportation, he added. The metro projects include Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar segment (Near Majlis Park) of Aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor, Janakpuri to Derawal Nagar segment of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram Corridor, Pul Bangash to Ghantaghar section of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram Corridor, R.K. Ashram to Sadar Bazar segment of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram to Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar segment (Near Khanpur) of the Aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor. Construction of a water treatment plant in Chandrawal in Civil Lines will also be able to take off now. More projects require urgent approval Construction of a water treatment plant in Chandrawal in Civil Lines area of North Delhi, and construction of flats for the Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg will also be able to take off now. Permission for translocation of trees in many key projects is still pending which include construction of a new engineering block and academic complex in IIT Delhi (pending since 2021), construction of a CISF building in Saket (pending since 2021), among others. 6 city infra development projects Revenue guidance revised to 15%-16% in FY23 Redevelopment of AIIMS as World Class Medical University (Jan’22) Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar segment (Near Majlis Park) of Aerocity toTughlakabad (2019) Janakpuri to Derawal Nagar segment of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram (2021) Pul Bangash to Ghantaghar section of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram (April ’22) RK Ashram to Sadar Bazar segment of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram (April ’22) Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar segment (Near Khanpur) of Aerocity toTughlakabad (2019) Construction of a water treatment plant in Civil Lines Construction of flats for the MPs