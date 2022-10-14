Home Cities Delhi

Delhi L-G VK Saxena clears AIIMS revamp, other infra projects

Saxena  approves files sent by CM Kejriwal for eight infra projects that were stuck for around three years

Published: 14th October 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

AIIMS

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The redevelopment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the construction of five metro stretches in the city are set to take place as the Delhi government has cleared eight crucial files related to these projects. These were pending for up to three years, sources said.

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has cleared the files sent for his approval by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office. The move came after the L-G wrote two letters reminding the government about “unjustified and inordinate” delays in clearing the proposals concerned with the development of the city.

“The L-G has approved all eight proposals received on Wednesday, clearing a major roadblock in the redevelopment of AIIMS, various stretches of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, construction of MP Flats and a Water Treatment Plant at Chandrawal where clearances have already been approved,” said an official. “The Environment and Forest Minister kept sitting over these files for years, despite the fact that land for compensatory transplantation had been already allotted,” he added.

A senior official from the L-G office said that the projects were aimed at enhancing the health and public transport infrastructure in the city. One of the files concerned the redevelopment of AIIMS as a world-class medical university, pending since January 2022, while others were related to construction of metro corridors under Phase-IV, which aim to decongest and improve public transportation, he added.

The metro projects include Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar segment (Near Majlis Park) of Aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor, Janakpuri to Derawal Nagar segment of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram Corridor, Pul Bangash to Ghantaghar section of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram Corridor, R.K. Ashram to Sadar Bazar segment of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram to Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar segment (Near Khanpur) of the Aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor. Construction of a water treatment plant in Chandrawal in Civil Lines  will also be able to take off now.

More projects require urgent approval
Construction of a water treatment plant in Chandrawal in Civil Lines area of North Delhi, and construction of flats for the Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg will also be able to take off now. Permission for translocation of trees in many key projects is still pending which include construction of a new engineering block and academic complex in IIT Delhi (pending since 2021), construction of a CISF building in Saket (pending since 2021), among others. 

6 city infra development projects

  • Revenue guidance revised to 15%-16% in FY23
  • Redevelopment of AIIMS as World Class Medical University (Jan’22)
  • Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar segment (Near Majlis Park) of Aerocity toTughlakabad (2019)
  • Janakpuri to Derawal Nagar segment of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram (2021)
  • Pul Bangash to Ghantaghar section of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram (April ’22)
  • RK Ashram to Sadar Bazar segment of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram (April ’22)
  • Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar segment (Near Khanpur) of Aerocity toTughlakabad (2019)
  • Construction of a water treatment plant in Civil Lines
  • Construction of flats for the MPs
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena AIIMS Metro
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp