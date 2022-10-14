Delhi University: Over 2 lakh students apply for 70,000 seats

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has received more than 2.17 lakh applications for admission to 70,000 seats in its various undergraduate courses, according to DU’s Dean of Admission, Professor Haneet Gandhi. This year, the university is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of their Class 12 marks. The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal also has auto-locked preferences indicated by undergraduate aspirants on Thursday at 5 pm

“As many as 2,17,653 aspirants have registered for its undergraduate courses. Out of this, over 1.5 lakh have marked their college and course preferences, which is around 67,000 less than the total registration” said Gandhi. The admissions are open for 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.

On the difference in the number of registrations and preferences, the official said many students are waiting for the simulated rank list following which they will select their preferences again. The official explained that the simulated rank list is to be released on Friday. The list would allow the applicants to assess their chances of being admitted to a programme in a college. Students will also get two days to reorder their preferences, if any.

“The students will get a two-day window during which they can fill up their preferences. Students who have not registered their preferences will be able to select during these two days,” Gandhi said. According to the university’s schedule, registration for admission closed this Thursday evening. On September 12, the university released its admission-cum-allocation policy CSAS.

‘Rank list to be out on Friday’

The official said many students are waiting for the simulated rank list following which they will select their preferences again. Students will also get two days to reorder their preferences, if any, the official added. The list would allow the applicants to assess their chances.

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has received more than 2.17 lakh applications for admission to 70,000 seats in its various undergraduate courses, according to DU’s Dean of Admission, Professor Haneet Gandhi. This year, the university is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of their Class 12 marks. The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal also has auto-locked preferences indicated by undergraduate aspirants on Thursday at 5 pm “As many as 2,17,653 aspirants have registered for its undergraduate courses. Out of this, over 1.5 lakh have marked their college and course preferences, which is around 67,000 less than the total registration” said Gandhi. The admissions are open for 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses. On the difference in the number of registrations and preferences, the official said many students are waiting for the simulated rank list following which they will select their preferences again. The official explained that the simulated rank list is to be released on Friday. The list would allow the applicants to assess their chances of being admitted to a programme in a college. Students will also get two days to reorder their preferences, if any. “The students will get a two-day window during which they can fill up their preferences. Students who have not registered their preferences will be able to select during these two days,” Gandhi said. According to the university’s schedule, registration for admission closed this Thursday evening. On September 12, the university released its admission-cum-allocation policy CSAS. ‘Rank list to be out on Friday’ The official said many students are waiting for the simulated rank list following which they will select their preferences again. Students will also get two days to reorder their preferences, if any, the official added. The list would allow the applicants to assess their chances.