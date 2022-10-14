FIR lodged in Gurugram mosque attack

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A mob allegedly ransacked a mosque in Gurugram village where devotees gathered to offer prayers on Wednesday morning, the police said. The mob, comprising around 200 people, even assaulted those praying inside and also threatened to expel them from their village, sources said.

The incident was reported from Bhora Kalan village on Wednesday morning. The police lodged an FIR under various IPC sections related to rioting and unlawful assembly. However, no arrests were made until Thursday evening.

The FIR was lodged the same day based on the complaint filed by Subedar Najar Mohammad. “In the night again, the mob came and assaulted the devotees , ” said the complainant. The investigating officer in the case said the police were trying to ascertain facts. “Action will be taken as per law,” said ASI Gajender Singh, the investigating officer.

