Five govt schools in top 10 ranks, Deputy CM Sisodia lauds principals’ training

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said five Delhi government schools have ranked among top 10 government schools in India, a feat made possible by training principals at leading institutes.

“The government conducted training programmes for the principals so that other schools could also feature in this list,” said Sisodia. He announced that two government schools had won the top spot for state government day schools in a ranking by Education World, a portal for parents, teachers, and educators that publishes school rankings every year. Three others have made in the list of the top 10.

“It is a matter of great pride and a result of hard work by principals, teachers and students. All the principals were provided world-class training in leading institutes such as IIM Ahmedabad, and Cambridge University, among others,” Sisodia said.

As per the list, Delhi’s Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka, and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar achieved number 1 and number 2 spots on state government schools rankings. The other three include Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 11, Rohini (9), Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 5 (9), and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Surajmal Vihar (10), respectively.

Nepal teachers visit govt schools

NEW DELHI: A delegation of 30 school principals, vice principals and teachers from Nepal are on a three-day visit to Delhi government schools, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

The educators from the Nepal’s Municipality of Tilottama took note of several activities in the schools, including the ‘Deshbhakti’, International Baccalaureate (IB), mindset curriculums and other activities associated to art, the DoE said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the motto of the government is to establish an educated nation that can efficiently deal with the issues of poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

