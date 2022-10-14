Municipal Corporation of Delhi attempts study to find out best municipal practices

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has undertaken a “study” to assess the best civic administration-related practices across India, seeking revision of some of the provisions of the old DMC Act, 1957 to make it more in tune with the current times, officials said on Thursday. The MCD had come into being in April 1958 under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957.

The civic body was trifurcated into – North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC in 2011, and was amalgamated into a unified body in May 2022, assuming again the identity of MCD.

“The idea for the study is to study the best of the municipal laws, and adopt the best practices to give the best deliverables to people in the national capital,” a senior official said. The civic body’s move seeks revision of some of the provisions of the DMC Act, 1957 to bring it “in tune with the modern times,” officials said, adding a private legal policy firm has been roped in to assist in the study.

“Laws are dynamic, and it is good to be responsive to present needs of society. And, if there are certain aspects of the law, which are archaic, say related to hackney carriage, then do we need to still carry them. But, we are not the authority, any amendment can be brought in by Parliament or the Delhi Assembly. We are just studying the best practices,” the official said.

He claimed it was an “academic study” and has “no connection with the upcoming civic polls”, adding, the study span “will go beyond the election time”. MCD polls are expected to take place at the fag end of 2022 or early next year.

‘Good to be responsive to present needs of society’

A senior official said the move seeks revision of certain provisions as it needs to be more in tune with current times. “If there are certain aspects of the law, which are archaic, say related to hackney carriage, then do we need to still carry them?” he said.

