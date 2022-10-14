Public suggests legal check on land pooling in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Formation of an expert committee to check legality of the land pooling policy, relocation of land in case of mandatory pooling, appointment of regular member (planning) in DDA and active role of the authority in implementation and development of land are among the suggestions which the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MoHUA) has received from general public and other stakeholders in response to the proposed amendments to Delhi Development Act, 1957.

A section has suggested that DDA should bear the cost of external development charges (EDC) to develop roads and related infrastructure such as water and power supply lines, sewage and water treatment plants in exchange for 40% of land-parcels surrendered by landowners.

“Alterative options should also be explored such as return of a piece of developed plot within the sector with reduction in limit of minimum five-acre pooled land to one bigha/ one acre… DDA should charge EDC only on 40% of land, which needs to be developed by DDA since the remaining land has to be developed by the consortium. Therefore, charging EDC on pooled land is not justifiable,” says a suggestion of a farmer association. The ministry said it has received 177 responses from landowners, realtors, NGOs, RWAs and former government officials. All the feedback and comments will remain on the ministry’s portal for 15 days for perusal of stakeholders and officials.

“This proposal will definitely boost the policy but mandatory land pooling may attract conflict with farmers/landowners further. The issues raised by stakeholders/farmers time and again shall also be considered for smooth/speedy implementation of the Land Pooling policy. We suggest that let expert committee examine the policy as a whole for legality and practicality of the total policy, including time-bound execution without any problems,” states another suggestion. The officials said after reviewing suggestions and objections received through consultation, a draft bill was prepared and the process to get the cabinet approval had also been initiated.

The ministry put the proposed amendments in the public domain for pre-legislative consultation in August. The modifications in the Act aimed at smooth implementation of its land pooling policy, urban regeneration in developed areas and unauthorised colonies to meet the housing demand in the city. The proposed changes in the Act give absolute powers to the government for taking over land in a zone if people, who own at least 70% of the land agree to, participate under the land pooling policy.

Proposed changes in DDA Act

A section of public has suggested the DDA should bear the cost of external development charges (EDCs)

Infra development includes water & power supply lines

All the feedback will remain on portal for 15 days

177 responses received from landowners, realtors, non-government organizations (NGOs), RWAs and former government officials

