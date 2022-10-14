Two shooters of Canada-based gangster arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two sharpshooters who arrived in the national capital for a ‘hit job’ on the orders of Canada-based alleged gangster Arshdeep Dalla, the police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Ravinder Singh (21), and Navdeep Singh (26), both residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab, were wanted in a recent firing outside the house of one Ankit Goel, a Bathinda-based businessman and had come to Delhi to eliminate another businessman who had refused to cough up extortion money.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said confidential information revealed that some of the key persons belonging to a terror organization operating from Canada and the UK were about to carry out some heinous crime under the direction of their handler Taranjot Singh. The suspect was receiving direction from Canada-based gang operator Arshdeep Dalla.

Dalla’s associates are reportedly lodged in various Punjab jails. These included Taranjot Singh alias Tanna, lodged in Ferozepur Jail in Punjab, said the police officer. “The Special Cell initiated an operation on the information and deployed teams in Delhi and Punjab to identify and trace the accused,” the officer said.

The police on September 22 received a tip-off that two shooters were on their way to Delhi. They were supposed to meet their Delhi-based contact near Mukarba Chowk flyover.

“The police laid a trap near the flyover. The suspects were spotted and then apprehended after a brief scuffle. Two semi-automatic pistols and nine live cartridges were recovered from them,” said the police.

Their interrogation revealed that in mid-September, Taranjot Singh Tanna had asked the arrested shooters, Ravinder and Navdeep, to go to Bathinda and meet Jasvinder Singh alias Ghoda, to plan firing at Ankit Goel.

