Delhi govt allots Rs 25 crore, 1,100 sites for Chhath puja

“In 2014, the government spent a mere Rs 2.5 crore on organising Chhath at 69 sites,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while announcing the arrangements.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an allocation of Rs 25 crore announced by the Delhi government for the celebrations, the Chhath festival will this time be a grand event at 1,100 sites in the national capital. During the past two years, the city witnessed subdued celebrations, owing to the Covid-induced restrictions imposed by the government. This year, Chhath will be celebrated on October 30 and 31.

“In 2014, the government spent a mere Rs 2.5 crore on organising Chhath at 69 sites,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while announcing the arrangements. “This year, we will be celebrating Chhath at 1,100 sites with a budget of Rs 25 crore,” he added. Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will make arrangements for setting up LED screens and sound systems, as well as facilities such as power backup, drinking water, toilets, ambulances and provision of first-aid at all sites. He also urged people to observe Covid protocol during the celebrations.

“The intensity of Covid may have reduced, but it hasn’t gone away. So please follow he pandemic protocols,” Kejriwal told the media. The Aam Aadmi Party chief also slammed the previous government, saying it made inadequate arrangements for the festival. “Chhath was a mere formality for the earlier government,” he said.

The chief minister pointed out that his government has kept the safety and security of every citizen as top priority to make the arrangements. “We will be taking the help of Delhi Police and installing CCTVs all around the Chhath ghats,” Kejriwal said.

He added that the government will arrange power backup at all the sites of celebration. “This is being done to ensure that there’s not a single hiccup in the festivities due to any error,” he said.

