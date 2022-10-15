Home Cities Delhi

DU’s ‘simulated list’ out, students get 2-day window to change preferences

Published: 15th October 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the announcement of first seat allocation list, Delhi University (DU) on Friday issued a “simulated” list of ranks of candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes. The university said it will help them assess their probability of allocations in a particular programme and college.

The ranks are determined based on the scores and preferences submitted by the candidates till Thursday. The simulated ranks are featured on the dashboard of the candidates.  According to data, 2,17,653 aspirants have registered for its undergraduate courses till Thursday, the last day for applying. Out of this, more than 1.5 lakh have marked their college and course preferences.      

“The University of Delhi has added another feature on the dashboards of the candidates, simulated ranks referring to which the candidates will be able to know their tentative ranks,” the varsity said. “Through this facility, the candidates will be able to assess the probability of allocations in a particular programme and college,” it said.

Subsequently, the candidates will also be provided with a two-day window from October 14 to October 16 to change their preferences. The “Preference-Change” window can also be used to add or delete programmes and option of selected colleges. “After sequencing their preferences under the “Selected Preferences”, the candidates must ensure that their updated preferences are saved. 

They must also preview the “Preference Selection” window to confirm their saved preferences have been submitted successfully,” it added. Upon reaching the deadline of the “Preference-Change” window on October 16, the last saved preferences will be automatically locked and these will become the basis for determining the allocation lists.

“It must also be noted that in no way should the Simulated Ranks be construed as a warranty, express or implied, or creation of a legitimate expectation, for admission or final ranks and/or allocations of programme of study or college whatsoever,”  the varsity added. 

