Justice Joseph 2nd SC judge to opt out in St Stephen’s case

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A second Supreme Court judge on Friday recused himself from a hearing involving St. Stephen’s College. Justice KM Joseph on Friday recused himself from hearing a plea filed by the college against Delhi HC order asking it to follow the admission policy formulated by Delhi University that provides for 100% weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score.

When the hearing began on Friday, Justice KM Joseph, the presiding judge of the bench, expressed difficulties in considering the petition. “I used to appear for minority educational institutions as a lawyer. I was just half-hearted,” he said.

The bench also comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy in their order said, “In view of the urgency expressed, list it before an appropriate bench.” On being an alumnus of St Stephen’s College, Supreme Court judge Justice SK Kaul on Monday had also recused himself from hearing the college’s plea.

Considering recusal of another judge, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for Delhi University said that no precipitate action would be taken until the matter comes up for hearing again. The court direction came in a plea against Delhi HC’s September 12 order wherein it had asked the college to consider CUET 2022 score but had authorized it to conduct interviews in addition to the CUET score to admit Christian students.

It could not force non-minority students to additionally undergo an interview. A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said the college has the authority to conduct interviews, in addition to the CUET for the admission of Christian students but it can’t force non-minority candidates to additionally undergo an interview.

SK Kaul recused on Monday

Supreme Court judge Justice SK Kaul on Monday also recused himself from hearing the college’s plea. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that no precipitate action would be taken until the matter comes up for hearing again.

NEW DELHI: A second Supreme Court judge on Friday recused himself from a hearing involving St. Stephen’s College. Justice KM Joseph on Friday recused himself from hearing a plea filed by the college against Delhi HC order asking it to follow the admission policy formulated by Delhi University that provides for 100% weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score. When the hearing began on Friday, Justice KM Joseph, the presiding judge of the bench, expressed difficulties in considering the petition. “I used to appear for minority educational institutions as a lawyer. I was just half-hearted,” he said. The bench also comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy in their order said, “In view of the urgency expressed, list it before an appropriate bench.” On being an alumnus of St Stephen’s College, Supreme Court judge Justice SK Kaul on Monday had also recused himself from hearing the college’s plea. Considering recusal of another judge, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for Delhi University said that no precipitate action would be taken until the matter comes up for hearing again. The court direction came in a plea against Delhi HC’s September 12 order wherein it had asked the college to consider CUET 2022 score but had authorized it to conduct interviews in addition to the CUET score to admit Christian students. It could not force non-minority students to additionally undergo an interview. A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said the college has the authority to conduct interviews, in addition to the CUET for the admission of Christian students but it can’t force non-minority candidates to additionally undergo an interview. SK Kaul recused on Monday Supreme Court judge Justice SK Kaul on Monday also recused himself from hearing the college’s plea. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that no precipitate action would be taken until the matter comes up for hearing again.