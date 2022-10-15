Lamborghini's 'Urus S', the super SUV!

PRAVEEN RAJA By

Express News Service

The Urus ushered in a whole new era for SUVs when it first launched. It was a bold step for Lamborghini

at the time, for they were stepping into unknown territory, however the gamble paid off and the Urus has been one of their most successful models. With the Urus S, the company is looking at taking this ultimate lifestyle SUV to a whole new dimension and that means improvement in every department.

The Urus S introduces specific and sophisticated design enhancements advocating its sporty persona. A new front bumper design adopts more refined lines and incorporates a new matte black-painted stainless steel skid plate as standard.

A new lightweight carbon fiber painted bonnet comes with matte black air vents, optional finishes to the vents in gloss black, body colour or carbon fiber in shiny or matte finish. New rear bumper styling affords the Urus S a more streamlined and elegant appearance. A matte black-painted lower part features a new twin-pipe exhaust design in brushed steel as standard, with optional matte or shiny black, or Ad Personam option in bright chrome. New rim options are offered alongside the standard 21” wheel, including 22” nath rims with titanium matte and diamond polish finish, while 23” Taigete wheels can be selected in bronze and diamond polish alternatives.

Powering the Urus is the twin-turbo V8 engine with increased power to 666 PS and it can propel this SUV from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0-200km/h in 12.5 seconds! With a top speed of 305km/h, the Urus S brakes from 100km/h back to zero in just 33.7m.

Add to that, the engine puts out a solid 850Nm of torque and it comes with multiple drive modes that include Strada, Sport, Corsa and EGO. The Urus S also gets three off-road drive selectors to allow for a little dirt bashing.

