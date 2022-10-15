Religious cleric accused of molesting minor boy in Delhi, arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old religious cleric was arrested for allegedly sodomising a minor boy in the national capital, a senior Delhi Police official said on Friday. The accused cleric was identified as Mohd Javed.

“The victim alleged that in the midnight of 14-15 August, during the preparation of Independence Day, the Maulvi sexually abused him and threatened him to not to reveal the ordeal to anyone. He sexually assaulted the child again, a week later,”

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said. After this incident, the child returned to his home in Gurugram but his mother sent him back to the Madrasa on October 7.

“The child then ran away and informed his mother about the incident on October 11,” the DCW chief said. An FIR under IPC and POCSO Act at Karawal Nagar police station was registered.

