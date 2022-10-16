Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's air quality turns 'poor', minimum temp settles at 19.1 degree Celsius

Delhiites woke up to clear skies on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 19.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhi air quality

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital plunged into the "poor" category on Sunday, while the city's maximum temperature settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Delhiites woke up to clear skies on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 19.1 degrees Celsius, it said. 

The relative humidity oscillated between 94 per cent and 46 per cent, a weather official said.

According to the MeT department, on Monday, Delhi is likely to witness mainly clear skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 32 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) data showed that at 6.05 pm, Delhi's air quality was in the poor category at 232.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. 

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the maximum settled at 31.6, a notch below the season's average. 

