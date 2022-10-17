Home Cities Delhi

AAP leaders, workers detained near CBI headquarters for violation of prohibitory orders

The detained AAP leaders included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Rakhi Bidlan, and others.

Published: 17th October 2022 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh being detained by police personnel during the protest over the summon of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI. (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday detained several AAP leaders and workers, who were protesting in front of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters here when the questioning of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was underway in the alleged excise policy scam case.

The detained AAP leaders included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Rakhi Bidlan, and others. They, along with other workers were taken to a nearby police station by the Delhi Police.

Ahead of the questioning of Sisodia, the police imposed section 144 CrPC outside his residence and a number of police personnel were also deployed to avoid untoward incidents in case of a protest by the AAP workers.

However, scores of workers, who had arrived with Sisodia at the agency headquarters on bike and cars on Monday, sat on dharna outside the headquarters holding placards and raising slogans, amid police presence.

Police personnel detain Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak during a protest. (Photo | ANI) 

Sisodia is the accused number one in the FIR filed by the CBI in the case.

The FIR was lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegations against Sisodia are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will and the policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

It also said that Sisodia and a few liquor barons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants, who have also been accused in the case.

