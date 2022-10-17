Allow Chhath Puja on banks of Yamuna: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday trained his guns on the Kejriwal government alleging it was humiliating Purvanchalis in Delhi by “banning” Chhath Puja on the banks of Yamuna. No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over Tiwari’s charges.

The Chhath Samitis are “extremely angry” as the Chhath ghats are not allowed on the banks of the Yamuna this year, the former Delhi BJP president claimed after a meeting with office bearers of the organising committees of the festival.

“For years Chhath had been celebrated at the ghats on Yamuna banks without any obstacles. What circumstances have now come up that Chhath has been banned on the river banks,” Tiwari said. He alleged the ban was an “insult” to 50 lakh Purvanchalis (Bhojpuri-speaking natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar settled in Delhi) for whom Chhath is the biggest festival.

