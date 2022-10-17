Biometric attendance to resume at AIIMS

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a push towards bringing transparency among the staff, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has ordered to implementationation electronic Human Resources Management System (HRMS) which will start from next month onwards.

In an official memorandum issued on Saturday, the premier institute informed that all modules of electronic HRMS will be implemented on the campus from November 1. “It is informed that as part of good governance and to promote transparency, AIIMS New Delhi will be implementing all modules of the electronic Human Resources Management System (eHRMS) with effect from November 1,” the order copy read.

With the latest direction, the electronic attendance system will also be resumed after more than two years of gap, according to senior officials. The biometric attendance for staff remained suspended since March 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the national capital. Besides, with the implementation of all the modules, the institute will be able to track and monitor the location of its staff within the campus, senior officials said.

A similar initiative Aadhaar-Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) was started by the current AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas when he was the dean at the Employees’ State Insurance Company (ESIC) Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad.

The AEBAS allowed the hospital to find out the location of its doctors within the hospital. “The location of staff members can be viewed as soon as they punch their biometric on the system in any department,” the official added.

