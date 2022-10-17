Home Cities Delhi

Biometric attendance to resume at AIIMS

New Delhi has ordered to implement electronic Human Resources Management System (HRMS) which will start from next month onwards.

Published: 17th October 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a push towards bringing transparency among the staff, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has ordered to implementationation electronic Human Resources Management System (HRMS) which will start from next month onwards.

In an official memorandum issued on Saturday, the premier institute informed that all modules of electronic HRMS will be implemented on the campus from November 1. “It is informed that as part of good governance and to promote transparency, AIIMS New Delhi will be implementing all modules of the electronic Human Resources Management System (eHRMS) with effect from November 1,” the order copy read.

With the latest direction, the electronic attendance system will also be resumed after more than two years of gap, according to senior officials. The biometric attendance for staff remained suspended since March 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the national capital. Besides, with the implementation of all the modules, the institute will be able to track and monitor the location of its staff within the campus, senior officials said.

A similar initiative Aadhaar-Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) was started by the current AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas when he was the dean at the Employees’ State Insurance Company (ESIC) Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad.

The AEBAS allowed the hospital to find out the location of its doctors within the hospital. “The location of staff members can be viewed as soon as they punch their biometric on the system in any department,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Biometric attendance
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp