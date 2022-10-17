BJP chief Nadda hits out at AAP over graft in major schemes

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI:  With the Gujarat Assembly polls, where the ruling BJP suspects AAP to be its main adversary, is barely a month away, the political temperature in the national capital is rising. BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday lashed out at the Kejriwal-led government, saying it was neck-deep in scams and corruption.

“The AAP government in Delhi has surpassed all records of corruption set by the Congress government,” he told party activists at a gathering christened ‘Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan’ at Ramlila Maidan.  
“Kejriwal claimed he would check the liquor flow by reducing the number of outlets. However, when he came to power in Delhi, he drafted the excise policy by which liquor outlets were allowed across localities. Commissions in liquor trading doubled from 6 to 12 per cent,” said the BJP chief. He alleged the Kejriwal government received kickbacks through the excise policy.

He referred to the purchase of DTC buses and the construction of classrooms and toilets in Delhi’s government schools, alleging corruption in all such works. Quoting data, he said around 745 schools of Delhi government-run without principals and 70% of the schools do not have the facility to teach science and commerce.

“In 2015, Kejriwal had promised to introduce 11,000 buses in Delhi, but Delhi has only 3,680 buses. That year, Delhi had 6,600 buses,” said Nadda. “Similarly, Delhi Jal Board was earlier in profit of more than `500 crore, but it has gone into loss of crores of rupees now,” he said. 

“The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has written 17 letters to the AAP government, but so far, losses and liabilities amounting to `57,000 crore have not been audited”, Nadda alleged. He said the people wanted change in Delhi. “AAP will lose the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections and thereafter in the city polls,” Nadda said.

“We are the ideology-driven party and believe in ‘sab ka sath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas.’ The BJP is the single party in the country that has a mass base because of its belief that the nation must come first,” said Nadda. The BJP chief lauded the party workers for their services during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that when other parties remained behind doors, BJP workers came forward to serve the people.

He blamed the AAP government for its “failure” to implement various Central schemes. “Be it Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, the Ujwala Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana or Startup India, the AAP government has failed miserably,” Nadda said.

