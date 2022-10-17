Early warning in hazard forecasting remain 'patchy'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the government claims to have put in place effective early warning systems infrastructure across eight disaster-prone states, including the coastal areas, significant gaps remain in transmission of critical data and information to people in these zones.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) sources said that while several multi-agency meetings between March and May this year recognised the progress made in hazard monitoring and forecasting, early warning infrastructure and dissemination, accurate and timely alerts and “decision-support services” continue to be “patchy”.

Recognising this shortcoming in a May 2022 meeting attended by representatives of 27 states, seven Union Territories (UTs), NDMA, NDRF, paramilitary forces, IMD and others, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed establishment of permanent system that would provide detailed predictions on floods and water level rise at the local level.

Climate change activists said that while India has done “fairly well in saving lives, much remains to be done on protecting infrastructure and people’s livelihoods from regular floods and cyclone conditions”. They expect this to figure in the November 6-18 UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-27) session at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where countries will likely adopt and implement a World Meteorological Organisation-prepared action plan on multi-hazard early warning systems (MHEWS).

However, sources said that there was “room to improve the capability” to conduct vulnerability and exposure assessment which, among other things, can support generating impact-based information. Besides, the sources said, technology for data collection, AI-based analyses and automated dissemination must be improved to get better results. “Also, the focus should be on last-mile outreach, where a countrywide ‘common alerting protocol’ project has been slow on implementation.

While early warning dissemination is important, communication through impact-based forecasting and warnings will be effective on the ground,” an NDMA official said, adding that better preparedness backed by MHEWS can minimise livelihood losses due to floods, cyclones and landslides. While the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) is helping states, including those which face the brunt of disasters, prepare flood hazard zonation atlases, they have been slow to adopt mobile-based apps and various Google alerts that can prove useful.

It is only recently that the states have begun preparing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for issuing rain early warnings at the local and municipal levels, especially in Assam, Bihar, UP and West Bengal that are flood prone. Sources said it will take more time to operationalise the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project for eight littoral states.

