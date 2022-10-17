Home Cities Delhi

Early warning in hazard forecasting remain 'patchy'

Besides, the sources said, technology for data collection, AI-based analyses and automated dissemination must be improved to get better results.

Published: 17th October 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains, Chennai monsoon

Image used for representational purposes only.. (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the government claims to have put in place effective early warning systems infrastructure across eight disaster-prone states, including the coastal areas, significant gaps remain in transmission of critical data and information to people in these zones. 

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) sources said that while several multi-agency meetings between March and May this year recognised the progress made in hazard monitoring and forecasting, early warning infrastructure and dissemination, accurate and timely alerts and “decision-support services” continue to be “patchy”.

Recognising this shortcoming in a May 2022 meeting attended by representatives of 27 states, seven Union Territories (UTs), NDMA, NDRF, paramilitary forces, IMD and others, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed establishment of permanent system that would provide detailed predictions on floods and water level rise at the local level.

Climate change activists said that while India has done “fairly well in saving lives, much remains to be done on protecting infrastructure and people’s livelihoods from regular floods and cyclone conditions”. They expect this to figure in the November 6-18 UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-27) session at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where countries will likely adopt and implement a World Meteorological Organisation-prepared action plan on multi-hazard early warning systems (MHEWS).

However, sources said that there was “room to improve the capability” to conduct vulnerability and exposure assessment which, among other things, can support generating impact-based information. Besides, the sources said, technology for data collection, AI-based analyses and automated dissemination must be improved to get better results. “Also, the focus should be on last-mile outreach, where a countrywide ‘common alerting protocol’ project has been slow on implementation.

While early warning dissemination is important, communication through impact-based forecasting and warnings will be effective on the ground,” an NDMA official said, adding that better preparedness backed by MHEWS can minimise livelihood losses due to floods, cyclones and landslides. While the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) is helping states, including those which face the brunt of disasters, prepare flood hazard zonation atlases, they have been slow to adopt mobile-based apps and various Google alerts that can prove useful.

It is only recently that the states have begun preparing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for issuing rain early warnings at the local and municipal levels, especially in Assam, Bihar, UP and West Bengal that are flood prone. Sources said it will take more time to operationalise the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project for eight littoral states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
disaster-prone states NDMA hazard monitoring
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp