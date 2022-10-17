The excitement is real: MG Motor India introduces ZS EV

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

The exclusive variant of the MG ZS EV will be available with dual-tone iconic ivory interiors and has been christened the ZS EV Excite. The new interior trim has spruced up the cabin to give it an even more upmarket feel and it suits this e-SUV rather well. The light colour tone has also given the cabin an airier appeal, which is bound to gel well with customers.

The ZS EV Excite offers customers a power-packed electric mobility experience with more than 75 connected features and the largest in-segment 50.3kWh battery with globally certified quality. The power output of the electric powertrain on board is 176PS and the car boasts a 461km range on a single charge.

The e-SUV comes loaded with the largest in-segment 25.7cm HD touchscreen Infotainment, along with other segment-first features like a 360° all-around view camera and a Digital Key. The ZS EV Excite features a full digital cluster with the segment-best 17.78cm embedded LCD screen and Hill Descent Control (HDC) for enhanced safety. To make drives smoother, the base variant comes equipped with a Park+ Native app for parking booking, the MapmyIndia Online Navigation System with live traffic, live weather, and AQI, and the integrated Discover app to locate restaurants nearby. The system also has Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) update capability.

Incidentally, the ZS EV range has been rather successful in urban markets as more people are opting for an electric mobility solution. This car sits above the Tata Nexon EV range and is priced just a shade under the Hyundai Kona, which makes it an enticing offering for it is a luxurious SUV that is easy on the pocket too!

The exclusive variant of the MG ZS EV will be available with dual-tone iconic ivory interiors and has been christened the ZS EV Excite. The new interior trim has spruced up the cabin to give it an even more upmarket feel and it suits this e-SUV rather well. The light colour tone has also given the cabin an airier appeal, which is bound to gel well with customers. The ZS EV Excite offers customers a power-packed electric mobility experience with more than 75 connected features and the largest in-segment 50.3kWh battery with globally certified quality. The power output of the electric powertrain on board is 176PS and the car boasts a 461km range on a single charge. The e-SUV comes loaded with the largest in-segment 25.7cm HD touchscreen Infotainment, along with other segment-first features like a 360° all-around view camera and a Digital Key. The ZS EV Excite features a full digital cluster with the segment-best 17.78cm embedded LCD screen and Hill Descent Control (HDC) for enhanced safety. To make drives smoother, the base variant comes equipped with a Park+ Native app for parking booking, the MapmyIndia Online Navigation System with live traffic, live weather, and AQI, and the integrated Discover app to locate restaurants nearby. The system also has Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) update capability. Incidentally, the ZS EV range has been rather successful in urban markets as more people are opting for an electric mobility solution. This car sits above the Tata Nexon EV range and is priced just a shade under the Hyundai Kona, which makes it an enticing offering for it is a luxurious SUV that is easy on the pocket too!