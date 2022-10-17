Home Cities Delhi

The excitement is real: MG Motor India introduces ZS EV

MG Motor India has introduced the ZS EV in an exclusive variant and it gets some new frills too

Published: 17th October 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

The exclusive variant of the MG ZS EV will be available with dual-tone iconic ivory interiors and has been christened the ZS EV Excite. The new interior trim has spruced up the cabin to give it an even more upmarket feel and it suits this e-SUV rather well. The light colour tone has also given the cabin an airier appeal, which is bound to gel well with customers. 

The ZS EV Excite offers customers a power-packed electric mobility experience with more than 75 connected features and the largest in-segment 50.3kWh battery with globally certified quality. The power output of the electric powertrain on board is 176PS and the car boasts a 461km range on a single charge. 

The e-SUV comes loaded with the largest in-segment 25.7cm HD touchscreen Infotainment, along with other segment-first features like a 360° all-around view camera and a Digital Key. The ZS EV Excite features a full digital cluster with the segment-best 17.78cm embedded LCD screen and Hill Descent Control (HDC) for enhanced safety. To make drives smoother, the base variant comes equipped with a Park+ Native app for parking booking, the MapmyIndia Online Navigation System with live traffic, live weather, and AQI, and the integrated Discover app to locate restaurants nearby. The system also has Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) update capability.

Incidentally, the ZS EV range has been rather successful in urban markets as more people are opting for an electric mobility solution. This car sits above the Tata Nexon EV range and is priced just a shade under the Hyundai Kona, which makes it an enticing offering for it is a luxurious SUV that is easy on the pocket too!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MG Motor India ZS EV e-SUV
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp