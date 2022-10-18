AAP insulting freedom fighters by comparing them with corrupt ministers: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari lashed out at the AAP saying it was “insulting” Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters by comparing ministers of Kejriwal government who are facing corruption charges.

“Today they are taking out a procession, tomorrow people will teach them a lesson,” Tiwari said in a dig at Sisodia, who reached the CBI office with a large number of supporters.

“People are laughing at them. However, the unfortunate thing is that they are soiling the names of Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters by comparing them to a minister who is in jail,” he said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says they are like Bhagat Singh. This is not only an insult to Shahid-e-Azam Bhagat Singh but also to all those freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country, he said.

He said that Kejriwal and his ministers forgot to attend the Gandhi Jayanti programme but when CBI summoned Sisodia for questioning in corruption, he “ran” to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial. He said that AAP leaders have been indulging in “drama” to deflect questions asked to them regarding the alleged liquor scam. “There have been documentary evidence and sting videos exposing the corruption, but they have always diverted the issue,” he said.

