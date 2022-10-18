Home Cities Delhi

Miranda House committee to use drones, cameras to monitor college events

The varsity said that now no open events without prior registrations are allowed and the registration number will be kept up to manageable limits. 

Published: 18th October 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

A CCTV footage shows few men trying to enter the college campus by climbing the walls.

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after the ruckus at the Diwali Mela, the Miranda House convened a sub-committee on Monday to review the processes for organising events in the wake of a commotion during a festival. They also presented an emergency SoP that forbade open activities without prior registration.

“A series of emergency meetings were held to discuss the matter and draw out strategies and examine the gaps in the arrangement. A sub-committee has been formed to revisit the procedures of holding calendar events,” the notice read.

The varsity said that now no open events without prior registrations are allowed and the registration number will be kept up to manageable limits.  It also said that cultural events have to be organised after 2 pm.  This is to ensure that the college continues to remain a free and enabling space for all its stakeholders. Meanwhile, on Monday, Delhi Police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and lodged an FIR on unidentified persons.  

A team of Delhi Police also reached the college campus to analyse the CCTV footage of the incident day. A senior police official said, “Though we did not receive any formal complaint from the college administration, looking at the seriousness of the matter, we lodged an FIR.” “College students attempted to enter by scaling the walls after we locked the gates. Police responded quickly and were very helpful. All of the staff members, including the teachers, were brought to safety,” said Professor Bijayalaxmi Nanda, Miranda House College’s principal.

The organising societies of various colleges raised concern over the security in their college fest and asked the police for adequate security arrangements there. The police will deploy an extra security force outside the college to control the situation. In addition to this, for a better vigil, the police will also keep an eye on the help of drones and will install portable cameras outside the college entrance.

No event without prior registration, says univ
