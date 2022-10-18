More girls apply for UG admissions at Delhi University this year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More female candidates registered for undergraduate admission to the University of Delhi as compared to males this year, according to data released by the university. As the first and second phases of the admission concluded, the university released a detailed data on category and board-based registration. According to the data, 87,622 female candidates registered for admissions, which is slightly higher than the number of male candidates – 87,523.

In the unreserved category, 56,310 female students registered for admission, nine thousand higher than male candidates. However, the number of female registration is lower than males in other categories – ST – 2,335 male and 2,076 female, SC – 10,884 male and 9,095 female, OBC – 20,601 male and 15,818 female and in the Economically weaker section – 6,237 male and 4,323 female.

Surprisingly, this year merely four candidates registered in other categories in gender. Last year, 94,921 female candidates applied for undergraduate courses at DU against 70,653 male candidates and three from the other category.

The data suggest that the highest number of students who enrolled for UG admission at DU are from the CBSE board with 1,42, 473 registrations, following, 6,774 students from ICSE board. In the sports category admission, the university received the highest application– 620, followed by football (616), basketball ( 531) and Volleyball (431). NCC has received the highest registration in the extracurricular activities category with 1,748 applications.

The university will announce the first CSAS allocation list on October 18 at 5:00 pm. This year, the university is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released its admission-cum-allocation policy CSAS.

Admission through the CSAS is done in three phases — submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences and admission.

