Two Nigerians held for duping over 200 people 

NEW DELHI: A syndicate of international Cyber Cheats, involved in online cheating by making friends on Facebook and other social media platforms was unearthed by the Delhi Police and two Nigerian nationals were arrested. The accused, identified as Simon Odikpo Onuorah (34) and Koutani Arrisetes Nibaja alias Collins (34), have cheated more than 200 people all across India. DCP (Central Delhi) Shweta Chauhan said a complaint was lodged by a woman alleging that she got a friend request under the name of “Richard Michael” on Facebook during the first week of March, 2022. In the Facebook profile, the person mentioned his profession as Doctor at Kings College Hospital from 7 years, London, UK. She accepted his Facebook request and started chatting with him and also exchanged Whatsapp numbers and in the first week of April 2022. “The accused asked her to send her address details, as he wanted to send a gift for her. He made several requests and due to his continuous request, she sent her address details to him. On April 11, the woman got a telephone call from a woman who told her that she is calling from Mumbai Airport Courier Office and has received a parcel for her from Richard Michael, London, UK,” the DCP said. The alleged woman told her to deposit Rs 35,000 as duty charge and the victim followed her instructions. Later in the day, they again demanded Rs 70,000 and convinced her to pay the same. In the name of one charge or the other, the accused cheated the complainant for more than Rs 12 lakhs. Accordingly, the police, based on her complaint, registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter. During the course of the investigation, details of the bank accounts in which the money was transferred was taken from the concerned bank and after an intense technical analysis a raid was conducted at Dabri Area of Delhi and accused Simon Odikpo Onuorah was arrested. The accused disclosed that he came to India in 2017 on a three month medical Visa. With his assistance, the second accused Koutani Arrisetes Nibaja alias Collins was also arrested. Further investigation is on, the official added.