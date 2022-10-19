90 more EV charging stations by year-end: Delhi Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to make the city compatible with electric mobility, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided to ready charging infrastructure every 2 sq km in Delhi with a target of installing over 90 more recharge stations by the end of this year. Presenting its road map for developing vibrant E-Vehicle ecosystem in Delhi in a meeting held with Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, the civic body stated that the corporation has given 549 permissions of which 91 charging stations have become operational.

“Another 92 charging stations will start functioning with 217 charging points and two battery swapping stations by December 31,” civic body’s additional commissioner A A Tazir said. “The permissions granted has a special thrust for the installation of EV charging stations in parking sites. In this regard, 276 permissions has been given to set up charging stations at parking locations across the capital and out of these 57 EV charging stations are operational in the parking areas with 109 charging points,” he added.

For this, the civic body has partnered with PSUs and Discoms such as TCIL, BECIL, EESL, IGL, Tata Power, BYPL and BRPL for setting up another batch of EV charging stations. The senior official said the MCD will soon assign other suitable sites for the installation of charging stations and has earmarked closed ‘dhalaos’ as EV charging stations.

“The MCD is continuously following up with various stakeholders to speed up the process of setting up charging stations,” he said. The civic body will keep supporting the ambitious targets set by the government of NCT in creating world-class EV charging stations infrastructure near each resident and therein will make Delhi as an EV capital of India, the MCD statement said.

