Admissions of foreign students in Delhi University see 27.5 per cent decline this year

The number of applications from foreign nationals has also dipped this year by over 28 per cent. 

Published: 19th October 2022 07:52 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has admitted 520 foreign students across undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses this academic year, a decline of over 27.5 per cent from the previous year. The maximum number of students this year is from Nepal (110), followed by Tibet (100) and Bangladesh (85). An official attributed the decline in the number of admissions by foreign students to the delay in the start of the academic session.

In 2022 year, 520 foreign students have been admitted to the university compared to 663 students in 2021. 
The number of applications from foreign nationals has also dipped this year by over 28 per cent. “The university received application forms from over 7,000 applicants this year. Last year, the varsity received over 9,000 applications,” said Professor Amarjiva Lochan, Jt Dean, International Relations.

This year, the maximum number of applications are from Nepal. Last year, it was from Afghan nationals. The admission process was over in the middle of July. “As many as 1,500 students were selected for admission. Out of them, only 520 have confirmed their admission and are coming to Delhi. In UG courses, 320 students have taken admission, and in PG and PhD courses, 100 students and 50 students respectively have got admission in DU colleges,” Lochan said.

The official said that the maximum number of applications were for B.Com (Hons), English (Hons), BA Psychology and BA Computer science. Foreign nationals are admitted to various programmes under two categories — self-financing students and students with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), government of India under its various scholarship schemes. Foreign nationals seeking admission in any course are exempted from the entrance test. The admission process is done based on a merit list.

