Car denied to specially-abled girl, Delhi transport dept pulled up by women commission

The panel said it has received a representation from the differently-abled girl regarding purchasing a modified vehicle for persons with disability.

Published: 19th October 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city government’s transport department over the alleged refusal by a car dealer to sell a large commercial vehicle which can be modified to fit in a wheelchair to a specially-abled girl for personal use. 

The panel said it has received a representation from the differently-abled girl regarding purchasing a modified vehicle for persons with disability. The girl has stated to the commission that she wants to purchase a wheelchair-accessible vehicle ‘Tata Winger’ in which she will install a manual/hydraulic ramp to improve its accessibility.

However, the car dealer is refusing to sell her the said vehicle for private use stating that the car is of a large size and the state allows its sale only for commercial purposes. She has requested that approval be given to her to purchase the said vehicle model for her personal use. Also, she has sought approval for modifying the vehicle into a disable-friendly vehicle by installing a hydraulic lift and other allied features.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal along with member of the Commission Vandana Singh visited the girl at her residence and interacted with her and her family. The commission assured her of full support in getting a vehicle for her requirement

During the interaction, she informed that she has already submitted a request in this regard to the Union Ministry of Social Justice and her request has been transferred to the transport department. 

