Delhi University to release first seat allocation list on Wednesday

NEW DELHI: Delhi University will release first list of seat allocation in its colleges on Wednesday. The first round of CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) list would be released on Wednesday, it said in a notification. “It is hereby notified that the declaration of first round of CSAS allocation list shall be released tomorrow i.e. Wednesday, the 19th October 2022,” the varsity said.

The development comes ahead of Wednesday’s Supreme Court hearing on a plea by St Stephen’s College, one of the varsity’s constituent colleges, against a Delhi High Court order on admissions. The high court directed the college to follow the varsity’s admission policy, according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in undergraduate courses. St Stephen’s College, however, wants to give 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to interviews for admitting students.

The university also advised candidates to keep checking the admission website (admission.uod.ac.in) for all updates and schedules. Registered candidates can can accept the allotted seat from October 20 to 21. Once a seat has been assigned, the candidate can accept the provisional seat till October 22.

After a candidate accepts the seat, the college will check the student’s eligibility and documents uploaded.

After verification, the college will approve or reject the candidate latest by October 22, after which the selected candidates can pay the admission fee till October 24.

